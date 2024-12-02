IDF soldier, Long Island native confirmed dead in Oct. 7 attack

The Brief Omer Neutra, an IDF captain from Long Island, has been confirmed dead. Neutra was previously believed to be alive and held hostage by Hamas. The IDF confirmed on Monday morning that the 21-year-old was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.



Neutra, a 21-year-old who served as a platoon commander, was previously believed to be alive and held hostage by Hamas, but the IDF confirmed on Monday morning that he was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces said: "Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli, served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps. Today we can confirm, based on intelligence, that he was killed in battle on Oct. 7 and his body has been held hostage in Gaza since. May his memory be a blessing."

What happened on Oct. 7, 2023?

On Oct. 7, 2023, a barrage of rockets ricocheted as Hamas-led militants stormed Gaza and other nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in a surprise attack.

The Hamas’ cross-border attack in the Gaza Strip killed 1,200 Israelis – 250 others were taken hostage.

Gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles from the Gaza border. In some places, they gunned down civilians and soldiers as Israel’s military scrambled to muster a response.

In response to the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price" as Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza.