Officials not ruling out shutting down mass transit in wake of coronavirus

Despite the spread of coronavirus, state and local officials are not shutting down mass transit in the city and state, at least not yet.

MTA Interim Chairperson Sarah Feinberg told FOX 5 NY morning program 'Good Day New York' and echoed statements from NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio a day earlier, that they are not ruling out the possibility.

"This is a dynamic situation," said Feinberg. "Moment by moment; hour by hour. We will follow the guidance we are given by medical experts."

More than 51,000 MTA employees are working to help prevent the spread of the virus in the city by cleaning and disinfecting 'touchpoints' and disinfecting a subway car every 72 hours.

"It's what's feasible at the moment. We are following the guidance we are given from medical experts," said Feinberg.

Part of the contingency plan involves imploring employers to stager work hours of employees to reduce the number of commuters and straphangers on any train or subway at any given time.

Amtrak announced it was suspending all Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C. beginning Tuesday and lasting through Labor Day.

"We don't want to have to do massive close-downs, massive quarantines," said Cuomo on Sunday during FOX Business' 'Mornings with Maria.'

"If you are traveling by subway and the train that comes up is all packed and you can wait for the next train in the hope it's less packed, please do," said de Blasio during a news conference Sunday.

As of Monday morning, there were 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City and 108 across the state.