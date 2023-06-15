Off-duty officer assaulted, punched at Grand Central terminal

The NYPD is looking for the suspect accused of assaulting an off-duty cop at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened Wednesday, just before 6 a.m. near the seven-line subway platform.

The 43-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect who is accused of punching the victim in the face multiple times.

He then left on a Queens-bound seven train.

The victim was treated at the hospital with minor injuries.

(Courtesy of NYPD)

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, heavy build, approximately 6’ tall, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with black hair in a bun.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are kept confidential.

