Off-duty cop shoots neighbor dead in Orange County, police say

An off-duty police officer shot and killed his neighbor in Cornwall, New York late Monday night, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

The shooting at 151 Main Street occurred just after 11 p.m. New York State Police are assisting Cornwall Police in the investigation into the deadly shooting.

The officer is reportedly a member of the Ramapo Police Department.

County District Attorney David Hoovler said it was not clear what lead to the shooting in Cornwall which is located about 50 miles north of New York City. Charges were pending a grand jury investigation.

More details were expected to be released later Tuesday.

Police in Cornwall, New York are investigating the shooting death of a man by an off-duty police officer.

