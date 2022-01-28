Expand / Collapse search
Off-duty cop shoots man who lunged at him with knife, NYPD says

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Upper West Side
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer working security at a Duane Reade on the Upper West Side shot a man who lunged at him with a knife Friday after stabbing another man, said police.

The suspect and another man had gotten into an argument inside the store at about 7 a.m. at 94th Street and Broadway. The officer asked the 42-year-old man and the 66-year-old man to take their dispute outside when the younger man stabbed the victim and fled the scene, said police.

The officer gave chase and ordered the suspect to drop the knife. The man turned and lunged at the officer, said police. The officer fired back, striking him several times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The incident took place as the city prepared to say goodbye to fallen officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral. River and fellow officer Wilbert Mora were gunned down last Friday in Harlem.

