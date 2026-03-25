NYU faculty strike paused as tentative agreement reached
NEW YORK CITY - A tentative agreement has been reached between New York University and hundreds of its contracted faculty members, potentially bringing an end to a recent strike.
What we know:
Union leaders instructed faculty to return to work on Wednesday after securing "most of the things they were fighting for" in a tentative agreement with the university.
As a result, the strike has been paused while union members review the agreement and prepare to vote on whether to ratify the deal.
The backstory:
Much of the university's contract faculty, which comprises half of NYU's full-time faculty, began to strike on March 23.
The dispute centered on two primary issues: pay and job security. Faculty members had been advocating for improved compensation and more stable employment terms.
What's next:
Further details of the agreement have not yet been released. The outcome of the upcoming vote will determine whether the deal is finalized or if negotiations continue.
The Source: This article includes information from NYU's Contract Faculty Union's website and social media.