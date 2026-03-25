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NYU faculty strike paused as tentative agreement reached

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Published  March 25, 2026 9:44am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
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The Brief

    • A tentative agreement has been reached between NYU and hundreds of striking contracted faculty members, pausing the ongoing strike.
    • The union says it secured most of its key demands, with negotiations focused largely on pay and job security.
    • Faculty will now review and vote on the agreement to determine whether it will be finalized.

NEW YORK CITY - A tentative agreement has been reached between New York University and hundreds of its contracted faculty members, potentially bringing an end to a recent strike.

What we know:

Union leaders instructed faculty to return to work on Wednesday after securing "most of the things they were fighting for" in a tentative agreement with the university.

As a result, the strike has been paused while union members review the agreement and prepare to vote on whether to ratify the deal.

The backstory:

Much of the university's contract faculty, which comprises half of NYU's full-time faculty, began to strike on March 23.

The dispute centered on two primary issues: pay and job security. Faculty members had been advocating for improved compensation and more stable employment terms.

What's next:

Further details of the agreement have not yet been released. The outcome of the upcoming vote will determine whether the deal is finalized or if negotiations continue.

The Source: This article includes information from NYU's Contract Faculty Union's website and social media.

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