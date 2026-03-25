NYU faculty strike paused as tentative agreement reached

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The Brief A tentative agreement has been reached between NYU and hundreds of striking contracted faculty members, pausing the ongoing strike. The union says it secured most of its key demands, with negotiations focused largely on pay and job security. Faculty will now review and vote on the agreement to determine whether it will be finalized.



A tentative agreement has been reached between New York University and hundreds of its contracted faculty members, potentially bringing an end to a recent strike.

What we know:

Union leaders instructed faculty to return to work on Wednesday after securing "most of the things they were fighting for" in a tentative agreement with the university.

As a result, the strike has been paused while union members review the agreement and prepare to vote on whether to ratify the deal.

The backstory:

Much of the university's contract faculty, which comprises half of NYU's full-time faculty, began to strike on March 23.

The dispute centered on two primary issues: pay and job security. Faculty members had been advocating for improved compensation and more stable employment terms.

What's next:

Further details of the agreement have not yet been released. The outcome of the upcoming vote will determine whether the deal is finalized or if negotiations continue.