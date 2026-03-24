Hundreds of NYU faculty members go on strike over pay, job security

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The Brief Hundreds of NYU contracted faculty members went on strike yesterday, March 23, citing issues with pay and job security. NYU's online hub specifies that the union represents "certain" NYU full-time contract faculty. Negotiations are still underway, and classes will continue throughout the strike.



Hundreds of NYU contracted faculty members went on strike yesterday, March 23, citing issues with pay and job security.

Hundreds go on strike

What we know:

Much of the university's contract faculty, which comprises half of NYU's full-time faculty, began to strike on March 23.

The union's website cites "fair compensation" and "job security" as two of the catalysts for the strike.

NYU's online hub specifies that the union represents "certain" NYU full-time contract faculty.

Negotiations are still underway, and classes will continue throughout the strike.

What they're saying:

A statement from NYU Spokesperson and Chief Communications Officer Wiley Norvell regarding the strike has been posted online.

"We respect our unionized contract faculty, but this strike is fundamentally unnecessary. We have a collective responsibility to our students, and the union owed it to them to pursue every option at the negotiating table before disrupting their education. They haven’t…

We will continue negotiating in good faith in the hopes of reaching a fair and sustainable contract."