NYPD's new beekeeper removes swarm of 10,000 on first day on job

On his first day on the job, the NYPD's newest beekeeper was called to action in Midtown Manhattan for a large swarm of bees.

Det. Robert Travis removed about 10,000 bees Tuesday from a light pole at West 47th St. and 6th Ave. Video shared by the NYPD Special Ops division showed Det. Travis high up next to the pole with no protective gear visible. He could be seen suctioning the bees through a tube.

"Det. Travis from NYPD Special Ops has taken over the 'sting operations' and is already creating a buzz. A swarm of 10,000 bees was spotted near Times Square & were safely relocated," wrote the NYPD on Twitter.

Travis replaces Officer Darren Mays who retired from the job on Monday.

"The day and time has come for me to say goodbye to a wonderful career and meeting so many people along the way. It’s been great, but my time has come. Thank you all for the love and memories. Blessed and bee blessed," Travis wrote.

Last July, Officer Mays responded to a massive swarm of bees in Times Square. At the time, he removed approximately 25,000 bees to a safe location.

"Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays the NYPD’s Beekeeper, swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location," said the NYPD via Facebook.

