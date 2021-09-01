Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM EDT until WED 6:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until WED 3:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:40 AM EDT until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:24 AM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

NYPD's new beekeeper removes swarm of 10,000 on first day on job

By
Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 NY

NYPD beekeeper removes 10,000 bees

A swarm of about 10,000 bees was removed from a light pole in Midtown Manhattan by the NYPD's new beekeeper, Det. Travis.

NEW YORK - On his first day on the job, the NYPD's newest beekeeper was called to action in Midtown Manhattan for a large swarm of bees.

Det. Robert Travis removed about 10,000 bees Tuesday from a light pole at West 47th St. and 6th Ave. Video shared by the NYPD Special Ops division showed Det. Travis high up next to the pole with no protective gear visible. He could be seen suctioning the bees through a tube.

"Det. Travis from NYPD Special Ops has taken over the 'sting operations' and is already creating a buzz. A swarm of 10,000 bees was spotted near Times Square & were safely relocated," wrote the NYPD on Twitter.

Travis replaces Officer Darren Mays who retired from the job on Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"The day and time has come for me to say goodbye to a wonderful career and meeting so many people along the way. It’s been great, but my time has come. Thank you all for the love and memories. Blessed and bee blessed," Travis wrote.

Last July, Officer Mays responded to a massive swarm of bees in Times Square. At the time, he removed approximately 25,000 bees to a safe location.

RELATED: NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

"Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays the NYPD’s Beekeeper, swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location," said the NYPD via Facebook.

25,000 bees removed from Times Square

NYPD Officer Darren Mays removed a swarm of about 25,000 bees from Times Square. (Credit: NYPD)


 