NYPD will be at all poll sites during early voting and on Election Day

In-person early voting in New York City begins on Saturday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The NYPD plans to have at least one police officer at every voting site throughout early voting and on the big day itself.

"We will have members of the NYPD at the 1,201 polling locations across the five boroughs on Election Day and at the 88 locations in the city that will host early voting that begins on Saturday," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

NYPD leaders said the contentious nature of this year's presidential campaign coupled with ongoing demonstrations for social reforms prompted the move.

"We look at what's going on around the country, what's happened over the city, so we're more prepared, we've done more training after what occurred earlier this year," Monahan said. "But we don't expect anything different."

While public schools make up the bulk of voting locations, extra security will be given to Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, and Barclays Center, which will serve as additional poll sites.

Also, the FBI is running a cybersecurity command post.

Advertisement

"To make sure that we're monitoring all systems against anything that could be election fraud, election tampering but also ransomware, DDoS attacks," Deputy Commissioner John Miller said.

Get information about voting by mail in NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT