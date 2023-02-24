NYPD warns about possible anti-Semitic protests

The NYPD is preparing for any possible problems after a small racist group called for a "day of hate" across the U.S. targeting Jews.

Police say there are no identified threats to New York City but, "Out of an abundance of caution, the Department will deploy additional resources to sensitive locations, including houses of worship, throughout the weekend.

A small anti-Semitic group in Iowa designated Feb. 25 as a "day of hate," and other hate groups said they plan to participate, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Police in Chicago are also urging Jewish communities to be extra vigilant.

The department issued an alert stating: "This anti-Semitic proposed event has instructed like-minded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and vandalize by way of graffiti as forms of biased so-called activism."

The national "day of hate" designation comes as anti-Semitic hate has risen to historic levels across the country.

The NYPD maintains a real-time hate crime dashboard that shows incidents and arrests in New York City. The NYPD says hate crimes rose 17.8 percent for the first 11 months of 2022 compared to 2021, and were up 132 percent compared to 2020.

The ADL says it supports the idea of countering misinformation with truth but the "best approach" is to "stay away" and notify law enforcement of any incidents.

The ADL stated: "The nationwide extremist 'Day of Hate' campaign planned for this Saturday is meant to be intimidating and divide us, but we will remain united in our kindness and positivity."

There have been recent anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City region recently.

In late November, the NYPD arrested armed two men in Penn Station for possible threats against New York City synagogues.

That came just days after the FBI issued a warning to synagogues in New Jersey about a 'broad threat' posted online. Agents later found the man and said the "source of the threat" was no longer a danger.

The NYPD is asking New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to call 1-888–NYC-SAFE if they see anything suspicious.

With wire reports.