NYPD stops 'threat to the Jewish community,' 2 arrested

The NYPD and federal law enforcement say they have uncovered and stopped a "developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday, leading to the arrest of two people.

In a statement on Saturday, the authorities said that the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the NYPD Counterterrorism unit, and Intelligence Bureau investigators had uncovered a threat to the Jewish community on Friday and moved quickly to gather information, identify those behind it and stop them from doing harm.

"By early Saturday, the NYPD's exhaustive intelligence-gathering led to the arrest by sharp-eyed MTA police officers of two individuals entering Penn Station, in Manhattan, and the seizures of a large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30-round magazine, and several other items," the Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "As a joint investigation now continues to establish a strong prosecution, Police Department commanders are strategically deploying assets at sensitive locations throughout New York City."

Just over a week ago, an 18-year-old from New Jersey was arrested and charged with posting a broad threat against synagogues in the state.

Authorities say Omar Alkattoul, 18, was arrested Thursday morning. He has been charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

