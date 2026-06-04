NYPD trying to identify woman found in Queens last year

article

The Brief A woman was found in Queens after suffering a medical episode in August of last year. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She remains unidentified and unable to provide identifying information.



A woman was found in Queens nearly 10 months ago, and the NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify her.

What we know:

Officials say the woman suffered a medical episode at the Q42/Q83/Q84 bus stop at Archer Avenue and 153 Street on August 23, 2025.

She was taken to a local hospital where she remains unidentified and unable to provide medical staff or police with identifying information.

The woman is described as being between the ages of 55 and 65, with a slim build and short salt-and-pepper black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.