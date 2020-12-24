NYPD treating subway attack over mask as hate crime

article

The NYPD has opened a hate crime investigation into the assault last week of a woman of Asian descent riding the subway in Manhattan.

The attack happened about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 aboard an A train at 6th Ave. and West 4th St.

A group of three men and three women began arguing with the 32-year-old over her failure to wear a face mask on the train.

The NYPD says the group started making "anti-Asian statements relative to the coronavirus" and punched the woman in the face multiple times.

The woman received bruises and was in "substantial pain," police said, but she refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and released photos of people wanted for questioning:



Individual #1: Female, medium complexion with dark-colored hair; she was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a fur hood, and a gray faux fur head wrap.



Individual #2: Female, dark complexion; she was last seen wearing a black jacket and a blue hat.



Individual #3: Female, dark complexion with long braided hair; she was last seen wearing a black jacket and a turtleneck sweater.



Individual #4: Male, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and a red mask.



The other two wanted were only described a males.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

