NYPD names suspect in Queens triple murder

The NYPD has released the name and photo of a man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Queens. It happened last Friday at 116-11 155th St. in the South Jamaica neighborhood.

Travis Blake, 29, of Queens is wanted for questioning. He was last seen walking away from the scene. He is Black, around 6', 280 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair with a close cut hairstyle, according to the New York City Police Department.

fficers found 22-year-old Vashawnna Malcolm on a bed on the 2nd floor of the home. She was unconscious and unresponsive, with apparent signs of trauma to her body. The Post reported that she was bound to the bed, but police did not confirm that information.

A search of the home led to the discovery of two additional bodies in the basement.

55-year-old Karlene Barnett was discovered with multiple stab wounds across her body and 36-year-old Dervon Brightly was found with severe head trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced all three of the victims dead at the scene.

All three of the victims lived in the home. It was unclear if Blake knew the victims.