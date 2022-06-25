Queens triple murder investigated by NYPD

article

The NYPD was investigating a triple murder in Queens on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. at 116-11 155th St. in the South Jamaica neighborhood.

They found a 22-year-old woman on a bed on the 2nd floor of the home. She was unconscious and unresponsive, with apparent signs of trauma to her body. The Post reported that she was bound to the bed, but police did not confirm that information.

A search of the home led to the discovery of two additional bodies in the basement.

A 55-year-old woman was discovered with multiple stab wounds across her body and an unidentified man was found with severe head trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced all three of the victims dead at the scene.

The New York City Police Department says that a person of interest was taken into custody but no charges had been filed yet.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death for each victim and the release of their names is pending family notification.

