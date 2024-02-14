'This is tremendous': NYPD investigating suspected migrant crime ring

There are new concerns about a wider criminal network involving migrants.

Police are linking them to a string of moped robberies that happened in the city and say they are being recruited by kingpins.

NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore and the Crimes Against Persons Unit have their hands full with a surge in crimes they say are being committed by a crew of Venezuelan migrants.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt asked Fiore how big of a problem it is in the city right now, and he said this is "tremendous."

RELATED: Bronx small business owners and NYPD join forces on WhatsApp

There are many chilling videos. One, sometimes two suspects on a moped jumped the sidewalk yanking cell phones and jewelry from victims.

A 62-year-old woman in Brooklyn was recently dragged down the sidewalk.

Inspector Fiore says these types of crime patterns have nearly tripled since the migrant surge into the city.

"From April of 2023 to January of 2024 was 160 patterns versus the time period the year prior when they were not in this country. It was 62 patterns," Fiore said.

Each one of those patterns can include dozens of cases.

Cell phones are a hot commodity that could wipe you out financially.

"There was a tech guy in the Bronx that was able to hack into the phone in less than three minutes and empty your bank accounts. That money got sent to two separate places from Miami to Texas," Fiore said.

Fiore said the phones are then shipped to Columbia and Venezuela.

"You can break into one cell phone, and you could empty somebody's life savings. $10, $15, $20,000. You could then take that phone and sell it for one thousand or $1500," Fiore said.

"So the amount of money you're getting on one cell phone is tremendous." — NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore

Fiore calls it a sophisticated operation that is orchestrated from outside the U.S. and the criminal network is expanding.

"There are orders coming from Columbia and from Venezuela, there are to Miami and then to New York," Fiore said.

"Kingpins here are contacting migrants in the city on WhatsApp. Those go to shelters all over the city. Imagine making a couple of bucks if you're driving that scooter. The Intel was you were getting $100. If you're stealing the phones, you could be getting $300 to $600 per cellphone," Fiore said.

In December, the NYPD was alerted the brutal Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua had made it across the border into New York. Their savage, bloody crimes are similar to the MS-13 gang.

"Not one of our perpetrators had admitted to being in a gang or a crew or MS-13 or Tren de Aragua, but it's not out of the picture." — NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore

"We were working off intelligence that there was an MS-13 like crew that was coming to America and committing these crimes," Fiore said.

The NYPD is working around the clock to keep up.

"There's conversations constantly about this. We're targeting it. We're going to find it and we're going to stop it." — NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore

The NYPD also stressed, once again, that most of the migrants coming to the city are not committing crimes. This is a small group that is gradually growing and doing a lot of damage.