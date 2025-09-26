16-year-old turns himself in for fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Queens: Source

The Brief The individual who allegedly fatally shot a 13-year-old earlier this week was arrested and charged with one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Police officers released photos of the person of interest to the public on Sept. 25. The suspect turned himself in earlier today, Sept. 26, according to police sources.



A 16-year-old boy turned himself in for the murder of the 13-year-old who was fatally shot earlier this week, according to police sources.

Police arrested the teen, who has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Suspect turned himself in

What we know:

The NYPD reports that a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel.

The 16-year-old has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect turned himself in earlier today, Sept. 26.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 16-year-old who was arrested has not been made public yet.

Dig deeper:

The NYPD began asking for public assistance in tracking down the suspect earlier this week; officials released photos of the individual to alert the public.

The individual was described as a male with a dark complexion, and was last spotted wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.

Said individual also wore a backpack with the "JAWS" logo.

13-year-old fatally shot

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 near Linden and Springfield boulevards.

Samuel was on his way to class when he was shot once in the head in front of a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights for no apparent reason. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the shooting may have been gang-related.

The boy was transported to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition, and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Sept. 24.