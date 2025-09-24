13-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Queens, officials confirm
QUEENS - The 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Queens earlier this week has died, officials have confirmed.
Fatal shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Monday, Sept. 22, just before 8:30 a.m. near Linden and Springfield boulevards.
The 13-year-old student, Sanjay Samuel, was on his way to class when he was shot once in the head in front of a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights for no apparent reason.
The boy was transported to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Sources told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that the boy appears to have had no previous criminal justice involvement.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made yet.
NYPD detectives are still searching for the gunman who shot the 13-year-old.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.