Person wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Queens 13-year-old | PHOTOS

The Brief The NYPD are asking for public assistance in tracking down the individual who allegedly fatally shot a 13-year-old earlier this week. An individual shot Sanjay Samuel, the 13-year-old, in the head on Sept. 22. No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.



The NYPD are asking for public assistance in tracking down the individual who allegedly fatally shot a 13-year-old earlier this week.

Black hoodie, black pants, ‘JAWS’ logo backpack

What we know:

An individual shot Sanjay Samuel, the 13-year-old, in the head on Sept. 22.

The individual being sought by the NYPD has been described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last spotted wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.

Said individual also wore a backpack with the "JAWS" logo.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information potentially regarding the incident is asked to either call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 near Linden and Springfield boulevards.

Samuel was on his way to class when he was shot once in the head in front of a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights for no apparent reason.

The boy was transported to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition, and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Sept. 24.