Person who allegedly fatally shot 13-year-old turns himself in: Sources
QUEENS - The individual who allegedly fatally shot a 13-year-old earlier this week has turned himself in, a police source told FOX 5 NY.
Suspect turned himself in
What we know:
A person of interest is in custody for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel.
The suspect turned himself in earlier today, Sept. 26.
Dig deeper:
The NYPD began asking for public assistance in tracking down the suspect earlier this week; officials released photos of the individual to alert the public.
The individual was described as a male with a dark complexion, and was last spotted wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.
Said individual also wore a backpack with the "JAWS" logo.
13-year-old fatally shot
The backstory:
The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 near Linden and Springfield boulevards.
Samuel was on his way to class when he was shot once in the head in front of a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights for no apparent reason.
The boy was transported to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical condition, and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.