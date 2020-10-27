NYPD sergeant injured during protests faces terrible setback

It has been a long road back for NYPD Sgt. Billy Maher.

Maher, 51, was on duty in the 44th precinct early on the morning of June 2 when a hit-and-run driver hit and severely injured him. Maher had responded to reports of looting in the Bronx as protests gripped the city in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Maher suffered cracked ribs, a broken collarbone and collapsed lung. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Five days later, he went home.

His road to recovery was only beginning. He began physical therapy, but last month suffered a terrible setback. His physical therapist accidentally broke his arm, which required emergency surgery. Maher expects to restart therapy next week. It'll be another six months before he knows if he needs more surgery on his arm.

The 30-year NYPD veteran hopes to eventually return to work. But he knows that may not happen.

"I'm happy to be alive," he said.