NYPD seizes hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes across NYC

The NYPD says it seized more than 200 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes across New York City in a single day.

They displayed many of them outside the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The New York City Police Department is cracking down on the motorized vehicles because of safety concerns and complaints.

Teams of officers are now tasked with seizing the bikes.

"Bikes are not registered, bikes that are not properly insured, some of them have no vehicle identification number," NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey says. "A lot of time when we grab the people that are operating them they’re not wearing helmets, they're not obeying the traffic rules. They're riding on sidewalks."

Police say that this past weekend at the Dominican Day Parade a gunman on a bike fired a shot in the air and attempted to get away on the parade route.

If owners have the proper paperwork they can get their bikes back within 15 days. If not, they will be crushed.