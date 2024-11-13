NYPD seeks suspects in series of subway robberies and assaults across NYC

Police are searching for the suspects who robbed and assaulted people inside multiple subway stations in separate incidents across the city.

Incident 1: West Village

On Thursday, Oct. 10, at approximately 5 a.m. inside the Bleecker Street subway station, a 60-year-old man was punched in the head and face.

Police said the 60-year-old man was seated on a bench on the southbound "6" train platform when he was approached by two unknown males.

The suspects then punched and kicked the man and stole $65 from his pocket before leaving the station, police said.

Police said he was taken by EMS to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue.

Incident 2: Times Square

On Thursday, Nov. 7, at approximately 3 a.m. inside the 42 Street Times Square subway station, a 58-year-old man was pushed to the ground, punched and robbed.

Police said the 58-year-old man was walking on the mezzanine level when the two suspects approached him.

The suspects then pushed the man to the ground, punched him, and stole his cellphone and wallet before leaving the station, police said.

Police said the 58-year-old man refused medical attention.

Incident 3: Lower Manhattan

Also, on Nov. 7 at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the Fulton Street subway station, a 56-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed.

Police said the 56-year-old man was onboard a southbound "2" train approaching the Fulton Street subway station, when he was approached by the two suspects.

The suspects then punched the man in the face, stole his cell phone, and approximately $80 before leaving the station, police said.

Police said he was taken by EMS to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue due to pain and swelling.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.