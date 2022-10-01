NYPD seeking suspect in disturbing Chinatown sex assault

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the suspect in a disturbing sexual assault in Chinatown last week.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. inside a residential building located near Market Street and Madison Street on September 24.

Images released by police show the victim attempting to enter her home when the male suspect follows her into the vestibule, pins her against a wall, and begins forcibly kidding and groping the woman.

The suspect then ran away and was last seen walking east on Madison Street toward Catherine Street.

A still image from a video released by the NYPD of a disturbing sex assault in Chinatown.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as an adult male, standing around 5'6" tall, with a medium build, medium complexion, and bald. He last seen wearing a beige NY Yankees baseball cap, a plaid collared shirt, a light-colored sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.