Man draws swastika on FDNY vehicle in Chinatown: NYPD

article

Police are searching for a man who drew a swastika on an FDNY vehicle in Manhattan last month.

Authorities say that on August 26, at around 1:20 a.m., the suspect approached a parked unmarked FDNY vehicle in the rear of 145 Hester Street in Chinatown and drew a swastika on the rear driver-side door.

Nothing else was written on the vehicle, and the motivation for the incident is unknown.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.