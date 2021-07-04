NYPD searching for suspects in pair of alleged anti-LGBTQ incidents

The NYPD says it is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a pair of suspected anti-LGBTQ incidents in New York City.

Authorities have released photos and videos related to the late June incidents, which are being investigated as hate crimes.

In the first incident, which happened on June 21 at around 6 p.m. in Crown Heights, a man is seen on a scooter rolling up to a Pride flag hanging from a closed storefront on Utica Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The man tears the flag down and throws it to the ground, before fleeing the scene on a blue scooter.

In the second incident, the suspect allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on the side of the head and made anti-gay statements around 1 a.m. on Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village. He then fled the scene.

The victim did not report any injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters