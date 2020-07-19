Expand / Collapse search

NYPD searching for suspect after shooting in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead

Published 
Crown Heights
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Yet another shooting in Crown Heights has left a 23-year-old man dead and the NYPD on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder.

Authorities have released surveillance photographs of a man they say shot Nicholas Isaac of Brooklyn multiple times following a dispute on Nostrand Avenue. Isaac was shot several times in the legs and chest and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he died.

The shooting is another instance of gun violence in a city that has seen a surge of shootings this summer, with well over 500 shootings recorded so far this year.

Shootings erupt in Crown Heights as gunmen remain on the loose
Shootings erupt in Crown Heights as gunmen remain on the loose

Seven people were shot in three separate incidents across New York City in the early morning hours of Wednesday as gun violence soars.

The suspect, who fled the scene of the shooting headed south on a black scooter, is described as a 6’0” tall man and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

