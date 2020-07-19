NYPD searching for suspect after shooting in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead

Yet another shooting in Crown Heights has left a 23-year-old man dead and the NYPD on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder.

Authorities have released surveillance photographs of a man they say shot Nicholas Isaac of Brooklyn multiple times following a dispute on Nostrand Avenue. Isaac was shot several times in the legs and chest and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he died.

The shooting is another instance of gun violence in a city that has seen a surge of shootings this summer, with well over 500 shootings recorded so far this year.

The suspect, who fled the scene of the shooting headed south on a black scooter, is described as a 6’0” tall man and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.