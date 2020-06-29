Shootings up, violence towards cops increases across New York City

The number of shootings are up across New York City as violence towards NYPD officers has also increased.

Since the beginning of the year through Saturday, there have been 530 shootings compared to 350 shootings for the same time period last year. And just over the weekend, there were 11 people shot in under 12 hours.

"Starting off with bail reform, putting people out on the streets, moving to COVID, releasing everyone from Rikers and going right into the George Floyd protests where the animosity towards against police has been absolutely unbelievable," said NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence Monahan.

In over nine days there were 83 shootings citywide. In one of those incidents, officers were responding to reports of shots fired in Harlem when violence erupted.

A large crowd began throwing things including bottles at the police vehicles. Debris could be seen on the street as people walk through the area. Police are looking for a suspect.

In another incident, two people were shot on a stoop in East New York. The suspect, Charles Hernandez, remains at large.

There have not been this many shooting incidents on New York City streets since 1996, according to the NYPD.