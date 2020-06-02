NYPD officers kill armed man in Brooklyn

NYPD officers fatally shot a man Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

The shooting took place at about 9:20 p.m. at Dean Ave. and Rochester St. in Crown Heights. Officers found a man who had been shot and another man with a gun.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at officers and they opened fire. As many as 10 officers shot the man. There was a heightened police presence in the area due to the curfew. The shooting was not believed to have any ties to the protests that have taken place across the city for several days.

An NYPD investigation into the shooting is underway.