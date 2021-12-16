NYPD officer returns home after long COVID battle

Dozens of loved ones, colleagues, and hospital staff celebrated Thursday as Officer Haresh Seepersad left Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park Thursday, after a long battle with COVID-19.

Officer Seepersad was hospitalized with COVID-19 in September.

His commanding officer in the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush says he will continue to recover for a while at home.

New York City officials have announced that they will distribute one million masks and 500,000 home tests due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters