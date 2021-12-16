Expand / Collapse search

NYPD officer returns home after long COVID battle

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated December 17, 2021 7:48AM
New Hyde Park
NYPD officer released from hospital after long COVID-19 battle

Dozens of NYPD members celebrated on Thursday as Officer Haresh Seepersad left Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park after a long battle with COVID-19. (NOTE: No sound.)

NEW YORK - Dozens of loved ones, colleagues, and hospital staff celebrated Thursday as Officer Haresh Seepersad left Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park Thursday, after a long battle with COVID-19.

Officer Seepersad was hospitalized with COVID-19 in September.

His commanding officer in the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush says he will continue to recover for a while at home. 

New York City officials have announced that they will distribute one million masks and 500,000 home tests due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant.

