Long lines for COVID tests in New York City, Mayor says 500K rapid tests to be distributed

In a scene not seen since the start of the pandemic, long lines are forming outside of New York City clinics that offer COVID-19 tests. It comes as the omicron variant spreads rapidly in the city.

Long lines formed outside a CityMD location on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Thursday morning. It has been a daily sight at that medical clinic and others across the entire city.

Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levin said, "It's outrageous that two years in it's still so tough to get a test in NYC."

The number of positive tests has doubled in three days in the city. The mayor's health advisor, Dr. Jay Varma, Tweeted: "Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC."

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that the city would distribute 500,000 rapid at-home tests through community organizations to ease the crowds.

De Blasio said there had been a "very substantial increase" in COVID cases in the past several days. He added that the omicron variant was "in full force" across the five boroughs.

"This variant moves fast. We need to move faster," the mayor said at a news briefing in Brooklyn.

The city will also hand out 1 million KN95 masks through the city's Test and Trace Corps, community-based organizations, and clinics, according to the mayor.

It was part of a six-pronged attack as the city tries to handle a surge in cases. The city will also increase inspections for coronavirus safety violations.

The city runs its own sites that have shorter lines than private clinics. The city plans to add more sites and extend the hours they are open.

The city-run COVID-19 testing sites are walk-in only and no appointments are needed. The health department is also offering mobile testing sites that are in different areas of the city.

INFORMATION ON NYC TEST SITES

"I do expect cases will continue to increase in the coming days, and this is based on the trajectory that we're following from other countries like South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark," Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city's health commissioner, said at the mayor's briefing.

New York state reported nearly 18,300 new cases of the virus Wednesday, the third-highest total for any single day since COVID-19 tests became widely available to the public in the spring of 2020. Nearly 83,000 people have tested positive in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, the most for any such period since last January.

People line up outside a CityMD location on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. (FOX5NY.COM)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.