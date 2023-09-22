NYPD, Mayor Adams introduce Times Square security robot

The NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams have unveiled the latest high-tech tool in the fight against subway crime: the K5 Autonomous security robot.

This robotic sentinel is set to patrol the bustling Times Square 42nd Street Subway Station, part of Mayor Adams' new push to increase law enforcement technology in the country's largest transit system.

This initiative comes in spite of a 4.5 percent decrease in subway-related crime compared to the previous year, as reported by authorities.

"We will continue to stay ahead of those who want to harm everyday New Yorkers," Adams said at an event introducing K5.

Mayor Eric Adams makes a public safety-related announcement introducing the NYPD robot called K5 at the Times Square subway station on Friday, September, 22, 2023. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

K5 is 400 pounds and is equipped with 4 cameras that will allow it to send back live video, without audio, to the police department. Officials say it will not use facial recognition technology and will patrol the subway station’s mezzanine level and not the platforms.

K5 will be accompanied by a human officer from midnight to 6 AM so he can introduce the robot to riders. After about two weeks of getting to know its surroundings, K5 will be off and roaming for another 2 months.