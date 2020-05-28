NYPD makes over 40 arrests after Union Square protest over death of George Floyd

The NYPD arrested at least 40 people as protesters gathered in Union Square after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protesters gathered to call for the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest to be charged in connection to his death, as further rioting in response to the incident has led to the deployment of the National Guard in Minnesota.

Some of the protesters got into violent altercations with police and authorities say an officer was struck in the head with a garbage can while another was punched in the face.

Among the arrests made were a man with a knife and the person who threw the trash can. Police say the situation is ongoing and expect to make more arrests.

The mayor of Minneapolis has called for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on the video kneeling against the neck of Floyd.

