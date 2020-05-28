Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Minnesota governor activates National Guard to restore calm amid escalating unrest over George Floyd death

Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
George-floyd-death
FOX 9
article

Police remove barricades set by protesters during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman outside the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Demonstrators gathered on May 27 for a second night of pr

Expand

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday to help restore calm in the Twin Cities amid escalating unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. 

According to a news release, the National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities needed “to respond to and recover from this emergency.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked the Walz to deploy the National Guard after protests turned violent Wednesday night, devolving into looting and rioting that has continued into Thursday and spread to St. Paul and surrounding suburbs. 

Drone footage of widespread damage on East Lake Street following violent protests overnight

Drone video of the widespread damage on East Lake Street in Minneapolis Thursday morning after protesters set fires and ransacked businesses overnight.

In addition to National Guard soldiers, Walz said the Minnesota State Patrol will send 200 troopers to assist with public safety efforts over the next few days. Approximately 50-60 troopers were already in Minneapolis last night, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office. 

The executive order also declares a peacetime emergency, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to help coordinate the state’s response.

"As the SEOC is already activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will concurrently support the COVID-19 response and the City of Minneapolis and surrounding communities during this situation," according to a news release. 