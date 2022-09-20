NYPD makes arrest in shooting of Danish tourist

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a tourist visiting the city from Denmark.

The NYPD says the shooting happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. on 103rd St. and West End Ave. on the Upper West Side. The 31-year-old tourist was reportedly walking back to where he was staying after leaving a party.

The tourist was approached by someone asking for money. The tourist refused and turned to walk away.

That's when the other man shot him in the back. A witness said she saw the victim bleeding from the back after the incident.

EMS took him to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department says Narada Hayles of W. 98th on the Upper West Side was arrested Monday night around 8:30 p.m. Hayles faces attempted murder, assault, weapons, and reckless endangerment charges.