Tourist shot in Manhattan

A tourist visiting the city from Denmark was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday.

The NYPD says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on 103rd St. and West End Ave. on the Upper West Side.

The 31-year-old man was approached by someone asking for money. The tourist refused and turned to walk away.

That's when the other man shot him in the back. A witness said she saw the victim bleeding from the back after the incident.

EMS took him to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department did not have a description of the suspect.