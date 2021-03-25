NYPD launches website to report low-level crimes, lost property

The NYPD has launched a website that allows New Yorkers to report low-level crimes and lost property without visiting the precinct.

In an effort to increase transparency and build public trust, NYPDonline.org also includes discipline information on all officers.

Reports about lost property, petit larceny, criminal mischief and graffiti can all be reported on the site. Those crimes account for nearly one in four of the total complaints since 2010.

The website gives people access to disciplinary records, crime statistics, traffic data, officer demographics, and use of force figures. The site also offers information about obtaining a vehicle collision report, applying online for permits and licenses and scheduling an appointment with department personnel.

The police department reminds people that all emergencies should continue to be reported to 9-1-1.