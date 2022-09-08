Video shows group attacking man at West Indian Day Parade

The NYPD is investigating a violent attack that happened during the West Indian American Day Parade on Monday.

New York City police released video showing the brutal attack, which happened on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m.

A group of nearly a dozen people punched and kicked a 44-year-old man who was attending the parade, authorities said. They hit him in his head and other parts of his body.

One of the attackers then slashed the victim in the stomach. Others then stole the man's necklace, cellphone, car keys, and wallet, cops said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-8477.