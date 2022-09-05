West Indian American Day Parade 2022

The West Indian American Day Parade is taking place in Brooklyn today after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Brooklyn is where scores of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have put down roots and turned the Labor Day celebration into a must-do event, with onlookers and participants carrying flags from a slew of countries.

the traditional New York West Indian-American Day Carnival Parade takes place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The parade will start on Eastern Parkway and Grand Army Plaza by the library. It will go down Flatbush Ave. and turn onto Empire Boulevard. The route then travels to Nostrand Ave. and ends at Midwood St.

It follows a separate street party known as J’Ouvert, commemorating freedom from slavery that goes until the parade kicks off.

An estimated 2 million people attend the event annually.

Steel band music is the dominating sound of J'Ouvert and the parade.

For more information on this year’s NYC Carnival Celebration, you can visit the West Indian American Day Carnival Association website.

The traditional West Indian Day Parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The NYPD has had enhanced patrols and security checkpoints at the event in order to keep participants safe. There have been some violent incidents at past events.