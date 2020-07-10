Expand / Collapse search

NYPD, FDNY join memorial honoring the life of Queens teenager killed by stray bullet

Jamaica
FOX 5 NY

Somber ceremony honors Aamir Griffin

Family and friends of Aamir Griffin, a 14-year-old killed by a stray bullet last year, were joined by members of the NYPD and FDNY for the dedication of a bench in his memory.

NEW YORK - Members of the NYPD and FDNY took part in a somber ceremony in Jamaica, Queens on Friday dedicating a bench in honor of the life of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin.

In October 2019, Griffin was playing basketball at a court near his home when police say gunfire erupted about 100 yards away. A stray bullet struck Aamir, an unintended target, killing him.

The police presence at the memorial spoke to the fact that Griffin's case remains unsolved and the desire to bring the perpetrator to justice. Since Griffin's death, there have been no arrests and authorities say there have been no new leads, adding that they are still actively working the case.

"Since that time frame we've had 30 acts of violence between the two different crews going back and forth that are plaguing this community," said Chief Rodney Harrington.

The Department of Sanitation was also on-hand to present Aamir's mother, Shanequa, with a plaque bearing his name.

In addition to honoring Aamir, officials say they hope the bench will remind all who see it of the impact of gun violence.

