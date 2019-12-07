Basketball tournament and fundraiser remembers teen slain by stray bullet in Queens

Aamir Griffin was known for his smile and his skills on the basketball court. On Saturday, six weeks after his death, his friends, family and people that cared about him packed a gym in Queens to raise funds for his family and to keep his memory alive.

Griffin was shot and killed by stray bullet in October while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica, Queens. He had just made the junior varsity team at Cardozo High School in Bayside, and varsity coach Ron Naclerio believed he had a bright future.

“He was a really tremendous 14-year-old man and if most New York City kids were like Aamir, the city would be a much better place,” Naclerio said.

Authorities say that Aamir was not the target of the shooting, and that they are still searching for a suspect.