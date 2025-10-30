Person found unresponsive in flooded boiler room pronounced dead

The Brief A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive inside a flooded boiler room in the basement, according to the NYPD. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is currently unknown, as is how he died.



Person found in flooded boiler room

What we know:

Police received calls at 4:44 p.m. on Oct. 30 regarding a man in a basement at 701 W. 175th Street.

Witnesses report that a 43-year-old man was inside a flooded boiler room in the basement of the residence.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending family notification.

What we don't know:

Dig deeper:

A person who was trapped in a flooded basement in Brooklyn also died earlier today, according to the NYPD and FDNY.