Person trapped in flooded basement in Brooklyn has died

By
Published  October 30, 2025 7:40pm EDT
Severe Weather
The Brief

    • A person who was trapped in a flooded basement in Brooklyn has died, according to the NYPD and FDNY.
    • A rescue diver from the FDNY entered the flooded basement before removing the individual – the individual was then transported to Kings County by Emergency Services.
    • The identity of the deceased and how they died remains unknown.

BROOKLYN - A person who was trapped in a flooded basement in Brooklyn has died, according to the NYPD and FDNY.

Person trapped in flooded basement

What we know:

The FDNY reports that a call was made at 4:23 p.m. on Oct. 30 regarding a person trapped in a flooded basement at 564 Kingston Avenue. Police also received a call, and were informed that a 39-year-old male was the individual in the basement.

A rescue diver from the FDNY entered the flooded basement before removing the individual – the individual was then transported to Kings County by Emergency Services.

Police officials arrived after the FDNY removed the individual.

The NYPD also confirmed that a person was confirmed to be deceased at the exact address earlier today.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased and how they died remains unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD and FDNY.

Severe WeatherBrooklyn