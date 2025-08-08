2 knife attacks on women, 94-year-old punched: Are random NYC assaults more common?

The Brief Despite record-low crime levels in the NYC subway system, two unprovoked knife attacks on women and a random assault on a 94-year-old man have raised concerns about safety, particularly for female riders. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch acknowledged the link between random attacks and mental health issues, emphasizing the need for state support to bolster hospital capacity for mental health care, as police alone cannot address the crisis. While shootings and major crimes have declined, the perception of danger persists due to quality of life issues like homelessness and public disorder, impacting New Yorkers' sense of safety.



The New York City Police Department is touting record-low crimes within the subway system, but two frightening knife attacks on women within 24 hours are leaving female straphangers on edge. Also this week, a 94-year-old man was randomly punched in the face at a Manhattan Apple Store.

Despite overall crime decreasing, are random, unprovoked attacks on innocent New Yorkers more common? And is there anything the NYPD can do about it?

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined Good Day New York on Friday, where she faced these questions directly. Here's a look at her response, the NYPD crime stats and more details on these "upsetting" attacks:

Women stabbed, slashed on the subway; 94-year-old punched

What we know:

This week has been particularly frightening for women subway riders in New York City, with two unprovoked attacks by suspects with prior arrests, leaving victims hospitalized.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old woman was brutally attacked on the 3 train at Lower Manhattan's Wall Street Station by a suspect armed with a knife. Surveillance photos and video show the man who confronted her just after 11 p.m., stabbing her in both arms, her elbow, and back while attempting to steal her bag and phone. She was barely conscious when EMS arrived and rushed her to the hospital. The attacker remains at large.

Less than 24 hours prior, another attack occurred in Chelsea when a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the back at the West 23rd St and 8th Avenue train station. The NYPD quickly arrested 21-year-old Carlos Rivera, charging him with attempted murder and assault. Rivera has previous arrests for other crimes, including assault, police sources tell FOX 5 NY.

Also on Tuesday, a 94-year-old man inside an Upper East Side Apple Store was approached by a random man and punched him in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Tisch announced on GDNY that the alleged attacker was arrested late Thursday night.

A look at the man who police believe punched a 94-year-old on the Upper East Side

Both stabbing attack victims are expected to survive, and the 94-year-old victim refused medical attention after the attack.

Despite overall subway crime being down, felony assaults remain a concern, particularly for women riders who express daily worries about violence. Many commuters say it will take more than statistics to feel safe on the trains.

Tisch responds: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it'

What they're saying:

Despite recent subway stabbings, July saw the lowest crime levels in the New York subway system on record, excluding pandemic years with record-low ridership.

"The NYPD can’t be on the front line of responding to the mental health crisis." — New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch

When asked to address these random attacks, Tisch cited recent NYPD data but acknowledged that these sorts of incidents are often linked to mental health issues.

"It usually is people who have a significant mental health history either with the [NYPD] or with somewhere in the city. I'm not gonna sugar-coat it: Mental health is very much a factor," she told GDNY.

Good Day anchors Curt Menefee and Rosanna Scotto pointed out that this raises questions about how the NYPD addresses recidivism and prevents repeat offenses by individuals with significant mental health histories.

"The NYPD can’t be on the front line of responding to the mental health crisis," she asserted. "Sure, do we have officers respond when we have a 911 call for someone who is in a severe mental health crisis who is dangerous, who has weapons? Absolutely, as well they should."

Tisch suggested that the state help bolster the capacity of hospitals to care for people with mental health issues. She emphasized that police alone cannot address the issue.

"Our cops bring people to the hospital thousands and thousands of time a year for mental distress, and they release them two hours later with a sandwich," she said. "We need to care for these people. We need to treat them."

In his campaign for NYC mayor, Democrat Zohran Mamdani has pushed for the creation of a new public safety department that would rely more on mental health care services and outreach workers. Tisch refuted that she was advocating for his specific policies and emphasized that "New York State needs a completely different approach to caring for and treating people with mental health issues."

Police officers investigate the scene after a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station in Manhattan, New York, United States, on April 25, 2025. The altercation reportedly began after the suspect stepped on Expand

Behind the New York City crime stats

By the numbers:

Shootings and gun violence victims in New York City have reached all-time lows in 2025, according to the NYPD.

NYPD data shows a significant decline in major crimes, including a 5% drop in index crimes compared to the same period last year, although overall crime numbers are still higher than pre-pandemic levels. The NYPD attributes the reduction in crime to illegal gun seizures, precision policing and increased investment in crime prevention, alongside faster prosecutions by district attorneys.

July marked the 10th consecutive month of declining major crime rates, with notable decreases in robbery, felony assault and burglary, although rape incidents increased due to expanded legal definitions.

Dig deeper:

Still, the perception of danger exists, and many New Yorkers continue to face quality of life issues that impact their feeling of safety, like homelessness and trash.

"When I see an increase in all complaints, but a decrease in specific crimes, I read that as the public responding to a sense of disorder in public spaces," said Fritz Umbach, an assistant professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice told Gothamist.