Woman slashed with knife during Lower Manhattan subway robbery

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was robbed and slashed with a knife while on a train at the Wall Street subway station. Police are searching for the unidentified male suspect who ran away after stealing the victim's cellphone. This is the second report of a woman being attacked with a knife at a New York subway station this week.



What we know:

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery and slashing on a subway train at the Wall Street station.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was inside a No. 3 train at the train station on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at approximately 11:10 p.m. when she was approached by an unidentified man. The suspect reportedly displayed a knife, slashed the victim and then forcibly stole her cellphone.

The victim sustained laceration injuries to her left arm, left elbow, both hands and back. EMS responded to the scene and transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

On Aug. 5, another woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack during the evening rush hour on a staircase of a Manhattan subway station. The victim was walking down the stairs inside the 23rd Street C and E train station in Chelsea around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect stabbed the 25-year-old woman in the left side of her back, according to reporting from the New York Post. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Aug. 6.

The NYPD has released media of the individual and is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.