NYC's status as a sanctuary city draws thousands of asylum seekers weekly

Every week New York City welcomes thousands of men, women, and children seeking asylum.

This surge of newcomers is being bused here from border states because New York City is a Sanctuary city.

Sheldon Evans is an associate professor at St. John's university school of Law.

"A sanctuary city is just basically a local jurisdiction that, you know, for different policy reasons has decided that they're not going to share immigration information with the federal government."

New York City became a sanctuary city under Mayor Ed Koch in the 1980s.

Elected officials wanted to make sure asylum seekers would not be afraid to report crimes or enroll their kids in public school and get medical care over fear of being deported.

Rose Cuison-Villazor Interim co-dean, professor of law and chancellor's social justice scholar, and Director at Rutgers Center for immigration law, policy, and Justice at Rutgers Law School.

She said, "It meant that in 1989 when then-Mayor Ed Koch and members of the city council, they passed and there was an executive order that was passed that said that police officers will not disclose information about a person's immigration status to federal immigration officials unless they are required to do so."

Sanctuary city policies have evolved over the years under new administrations and city councils.

Just before President Trump took office then Mayor Bill DeBlasio and the city council speaker re-affirmed the city's commitment to protecting immigrants.

Theodore Moore is Vice President of Policy & Programs New York Immigration Coalition.

"We continue to accept all individuals in NYC and quite frankly protect them because they are New Yorkers." — Theodore Moore

More recently, Mayor Adams has said the influx of migrants to New York City is straining the city's resources.

He wants more help from the federal government.

The crisis putting a spotlight on the city's status as a sanctuary city. Sheldon Evans is associate professor at St. John's university school of law.

He said, "what you see from states like Texas and Florida and other people is really more of a weaponization of immigration and kind of using people and immigrants as somewhat of a political tool in order to make a point."