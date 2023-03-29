NYC's new ad campaign takes swipe at Boston

New York City and Boston have been rivals for years, but the Big Apple may have taken up a notch with a line from its new "We Love NYC" campaign.

A new digital billboard put out by the We Love NYC campaign to promote the city’s 24/7 spirit is ruffling some feathers in Beantown.

It reads: "We do more before 8 a.m. than Boston does all day."

The billboard didn't go down that well with Bostonians, or even some New Yorkers.

"aside from the abominable design, this we <3 NYC publicity campaign is also very rude," said one Twitter user.

"sick burn @nycgov," tweeted Jeremy Siegel, a co-host of Morning Edition on WGBH.

The thing about the Boston/NYC rivalry is that New Yorkers don't really think about Boston enough to engage with it," tweeted @akdetrick. "This makes me suspect the agency for this project is based in Boston. Only Bostonians think Boston is this important."

"If there is anything that Bostonians are good at is not caring what New Yorkers feel about us," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wouldn’t comment on the story. However, a spokesperson for the mayor said that the ad speaks for itself.