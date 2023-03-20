'We heart New York': New slogan embraces city's bounce back from COVID-19

There's a new slogan in town.

People are reacting to a take on an old phrase. Expect to now see "We heart NYC" alongside "I heart NY".

The new slogan is a part of a campaign by Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams kicked off the new "We Love New York City" campaign on monday in hopes of fostering and embracing the city's bounce back from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which killed nearly 80,000 New Yorkers.

"I think it’s a good thing," said resident Khafre King.

But not everyone shares King's optimism.

"We’re known as I love New York so it feels like it would break tradition," said New Yorker, Dena Espinosa.

Partnership for New York City is one of the entity’s behind the "We Love New York City" campaign. In a news release it said, "Both marks are owned by New York State’s Department of Economic Development, which made the adaptation available at no charge."