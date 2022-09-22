NYCHA worker injured in Brooklyn double shooting

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who shot a NYCHA worker and another person in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 11 a.m. in Red Hook, an unknown gunman shot a 52-year-old man who was the intended target, but also shot a 33-year-old NYCHA worker who was an innocent bystander.

The 52-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition, while the 33-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

So far, no arrests have been made. A nearby school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.