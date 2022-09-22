2 women attacked in Barclays Center subway station amid crime surge

It was another troubling night for mass transit in the city.

According to the NYPD, just after 7 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg after getting into an altercation on an A train platform in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

An hour earlier, police say one woman was slashed and another woman was punched in two random subway attacks involving the same suspect.

The violence unfolded inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station. The man slashed the first woman in the face as she was standing on a northbound 5 train platform.

Afterward, investigators tell FOX 5 News that the same man went to the mezzanine level of the station and punched another woman in the face.

NYPD crime statistics show that transit crime is up 45.8% to date this year compared to last year, with 1,110 incidents reported in 2021 and 1,618 reported so far in 2022.

The crimes come as more people return to the mass transit system.

Last week, the MTA announced a surge in ridership, with 5.6 million people taking the bus and subway. Those are the highest ridership levels since the onset of COVID-19.